In addition to electric vehicles, Lovech will also produce cars with internal combustion engines

Automotive production in our country is on the threshold of an extremely important new stage in its development. The reconstruction of the production facilities near Lovech is already underway at full speed, with the official start of the assembly line scheduled for January. The initial intentions to assemble only fully electric vehicles, which we first announced to you, have now undergone a strategic evolution that will bring significantly greater diversity to the European market. Along with the compact electric model Ora 5, the industrial complex in Bahovitsa will take over the production of modern hybrids, plug-in hybrids and traditional internal combustion models.

A key figure in this new wave is the all-terrain Haval H7, whose European debut was marked at a lavish event in Milan, a few days after the Bulgarian public had the opportunity to see it live in Sofia. The model positions the Chinese company in step with the demand for versatile family SUVs, offering dimensions of 4.80 meters in length, 1.95 meters in width and a wheelbase of 2.738 meters. The model's range of powertrains is impressively wide and includes a classic gasoline engine, a self-charging hybrid and a top-of-the-line plug-in hybrid version. All of them retain the brand's traditional four-wheel drive, supplemented by a mechanical rear differential lock for overcoming really difficult terrain.

The most significant change compared to previous attempts at automotive production in our country lies in the depth of industrial integration

According to the concern's management, the Bulgarian facility will not function simply as a place for assembling imported machine sets. The plans envisage a constant increase in the share of locally produced components. Companies such as Finest, which specializes in high-tech transmissions, and the rapidly growing battery giant Svolt - are already exploring the possibilities of building their own production bases in our country. Such a step would put our country on the world map of first-tier suppliers, considering that Svolt supplies batteries not only to Asian brands, but also to European giants such as Stellantis and BMW.

Although Bulgaria has a well-developed network of auto parts manufacturers, most companies in our country currently cover only the second and third levels of the supply chain. The entry of top-class components - such as controllers, powertrains and interior elements - will give a powerful boost to the entire automotive sector in the region. The concern's management confirmed that the focus for European production remains entirely on the Bulgarian facility, from where the planned over 60,000 sales on the continent for next year should be ensured.

The technological flagship in the new range is undoubtedly the plug-in hybrid Haval H7, built on the cutting-edge Hi4 architecture. Engineers have combined a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline unit with two powerful electric motors, achieving a system power of an impressive 435 horsepower. Thanks to the 33.7 kWh battery, the SUV can travel up to 129 kilometers entirely on electricity, becoming an economical city vehicle during the workweek and an uncompromising conqueror of wild spaces on the weekend.

The interior of the coupe balances digital comfort and practical ergonomics. The salon has perforated leather, ventilation and heating of the seats, high-class sound with 10 speakers and a large touchscreen. Considering the needs of drivers when driving off-road, engineers have retained the physical buttons for the most important functions on the center console, saving unnecessary digging in the menus.

The pricing policy for European markets starts at 41,490 euros for the standard gasoline modification, with the hybrid version offered at similar levels. The top plug-in hybrid version with 435 horsepower reaches a price of 44,990 euros, placing the model in an extremely competitive position compared to the direct European alternative.