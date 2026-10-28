Will the speed limit on motorways soon be limited to 80 km/h?

The possibility of travelling on Swiss motorways becoming an extremely slow and monotonous experience is no longer a hypothetical scenario, but a completely real plan for action in crisis situations. Faced with the serious threat of fuel shortages, especially diesel, the responsible institutions in the Confederation are considering a radical reduction in the maximum speed on expressways from the traditional 120 to just 80 kilometres per hour. Such a drastic step would completely change the transport habits of millions of drivers and would impose a new rhythm of movement throughout the country.

The tension over energy supplies has forced the Swiss authorities to reach into strategic state reserves, while behind the scenes emergency scenarios are being feverishly developed. At the heart of this savings plan is the massive speed limit, which experts say could lead to a significant reduction in fuel consumption nationwide. For now, however, experts and the public are waiting for specific deadlines and clear criteria under which these emergency regulations can be officially activated.

What is more unpleasant for us is that if this extreme measure is officially introduced on Swiss territory, it could easily become a contagious precedent for the whole of Europe, forcing other European countries to rethink their traditional restrictions in the name of energy saving.