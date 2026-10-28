Despite the higher price, Russians prefer the new Volgas to the Moskvichs

In the last three weeks of October, covering the period from the 5th to the 25th of this month, the dealer network in Russia reported the sale of 694 new Moskvich cars against 793 Volga sales.

Until the end of the summer, Moskvich production traditionally dominated the market, but the withdrawal of state subsidies slowed the growth rate of the brand. At the same time, the Volga brand continues its upward trend, gaining more and more serious market space.

We will recall that the historic Moskvich was revived in 2022, and at the end of last season, the more luxurious "M" line, based on the MG models of the SAIC concern, was also launched. But in the summer, three new models with the Volga name were launched on the market, built on Geely's technological platform.

In the fifth month of its official market debut, Volga demonstrated a more successful positioning than its competitor, which suggests a stronger historical heritage and a more successful commercial approach on the part of the manufacturer from Nizhny Novgorod.

The main pillar of Moskvich's sales continues to be the Moskvich 3 crossover, which forms nearly 80 percent of the total demand in the range. At Volga, the leading position is held by the flagship Volga K50 crossover, created on the basis of the Geely Monjaro, whose sales exceed 50 percent of the overall interest in the brand.

The pricing policy of the two brands plays a key role in the fierce battle for consumer confidence in the Russian market. Most Moskvich modifications are positioned in the more affordable price segment, with the base versions of the popular crossover starting at around 1.6 million rubles (around 15,500 euros), while the more luxurious “M“ line reaches over 2.2 million rubles (around 21,300 euros).

In turn, the new offerings under the Volga brand, built on Geely's modern platform, are targeted at a slightly higher price range, where the flagship Volga K50 model starts at nearly 2.5 million rubles (around 24,200 euros), justifying its higher price with rich equipment and more high-tech units.