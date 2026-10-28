Toyota shows off a station wagon for cool dads

Toyota has transformed the Crown Signia into a wide and low sports car for SEMA 2026. The GT-S concept was developed by Toyota Motorsports Garage and uses the production model as a basis, but receives a significantly revised stance, more aggressive bodywork and larger wheels.

The coupe is lowered by almost five inches using special MCS coilovers. The fender flares are integrated into the side panels, rather than being a separate added element. The front fenders feature air vents, and red badges complete the look.

Wider tires and brakes from Lexus

The Crown Signia GT-S is equipped with 21-inch HRE alloy wheels and 295-millimeter-wide tires. Toyota claims that this increases the contact patch with the road by 20 percent compared to the standard car. Behind the bronze wheels, brake calipers from the Lexus RX 500h F SPORT are installed.

A sports diffuser and trapezoidal exhaust tips have been added to the rear. There is no information yet about changes to the engine, a new hybrid system setup, or higher power. This means that the visual and driving changes are not accompanied by an announced power upgrade.

Changed interior, but no series production

Inside the cabin, the basic architecture of the Crown Signia has been preserved. Toyota Motorsports Garage has added front seats with stronger side shaping and GT-S lettering on the red gear selector.

The project is intended solely for SEMA 2026. Toyota does not plan series production of this version and does not offer the special components used as factory equipment for the Crown Signia.

In the American lineup, the Crown Signia is presented as an SUV, and Toyota defines it as a “modern sports car“, which combines the behavior of a sedan and the practicality of an SUV. In Japan, the same model is sold as the Crown Estate, which more clearly emphasizes the long roof and wagon-like body.

What's changing for the 2027 model year

The standard Crown Signia will receive limited updates for the 2027 model year. The Limited version will offer the Advanced Technology package as standard with a panoramic monitor, lane change assist, traffic jam assist, front cross traffic alert and additional parking functions.

The hybrid system with a 2.5-liter engine, 238 horsepower and standard all-wheel drive remains unchanged. New to the lineup is the black color Inked.

Through September, Crown Signia sales in the United States have reached 17,983 vehicles, an increase of 10.5 percent. In comparison, the other Crown model in the US market sold 6,683 units during the same period, down 23.1 percent year-on-year. The GT-S remains a showpiece, but it shows what a more sporty and station wagon-oriented Crown Signia would look like.

Sources: motor1.com