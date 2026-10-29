Forgotten 1928 Bentley Found

A 1928 Bentley 4.5 Litre Sports Tourer has been found in an abandoned property in the UK. The car was found by Colin Smith, who was filming the location for the YouTube channel The Bearded Explorer. The rare machine has retained its original Vanden Plas bodywork after years of being idle and unmaintained. According to experts, the potential value of the car could exceed $1 million, but only if the authenticity, matching license plates and ownership history are confirmed. So far, no sale or restoration has been reported.

Bentley produced the 4.5 Litre between 1927 and 1931, with a total production run of around 720 cars. Of these, 204 were bodied by Vanden Plas, and only 148 were built as four-seater open-top tourers. In 1928, just over 50 examples were produced, making the open-top car one of the earliest and rarest versions of the model.

Powered by a naturally aspirated 4.4-liter inline-four engine with two carburetors, it developed 110 horsepower in standard touring configuration. Of particular interest is the condition of the bodywork, as the wooden structure and thin steel panels are usually seriously damaged by long-term storage in farm buildings. A check of the registration indicates that the factory color was probably black. However, it is not yet clear whether the preserved paint is original or the car was repainted.

This detail, as well as the presence of original units with identical serial numbers, can significantly change the final estimate. Sales of similar Bentleys show a large difference in prices. A 1928 example sold at Broad Arrow in May for around $400,000. A Bentley with chassis RL3427, matching numbers and a continuous ownership history fetched $1,105,000 at RM Sotheby's in 2021, and another original Vanden Plas Semi-Le Mans Tourer sold for $2,750,000 at Gooding & Company in 2013.