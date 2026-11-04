Mercedes Is Preparing at Least 7 New Models for 2027

Mercedes-Benz is preparing at least seven new models by the end of next year. The plan includes electric and hybrid vehicles, as well as versions with petrol and diesel engines. The company officially describes the period through 2027 as the largest product programme in its history. “More than 40 new models will be introduced by 2027,” says Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management.

The new Mercedes-Benz A-Class is expected towards the end of 2027 and will remain the brand’s entry-level model. The company is considering a taller body and a more upright silhouette, reminiscent of the model’s first two generations. The car will use the MMA platform, known from the CLA and GLA, with electric and hybrid versions expected.

The smaller G-Class, currently known as the Baby G, is also planned for the end of 2027. It will be around 4.39 metres long, or approximately 30 centimetres shorter than the larger G-Class. Electric and hybrid powertrains are expected, along with standard all-wheel drive. Unlike the classic model, the compact SUV will probably use a modified version of the MMA platform instead of a traditional body-on-frame construction.

In the Mercedes-AMG C-Class range, the C53 is expected to arrive first with a 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder engine. The quoted figures are 449 hp and 600 Nm of torque. The more powerful C63 could appear in 2027, but Mercedes is still considering various options – a petrol model, including a possible return to a V8, or an all-electric version.

The next-generation E-Class will receive an electric variant that will take the place of the EQE. The electric saloon and estate will use the MB.EA-M architecture, while models with internal-combustion engines will remain on a separate platform.

The hybrid GLA is expected at the beginning of 2027. It will combine a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a 22 kW electric motor. Three versions are expected, producing 136, 163 and 190 hp. The base version will have front-wheel drive, while the more powerful variants will also be available with all-wheel drive.

Petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid versions of the Mercedes-Benz GLC and GLC Coupe are also expected in 2027. The plug-in hybrids will have a 19.5 kWh battery and an estimated electric range of around 100 kilometres. One of the most unusual premieres will be the G-Class Cabriolet, expected only in AMG 63 form. It will use a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 producing 612 hp, all-wheel drive and a folding fabric roof. Mercedes-Benz has not yet announced the final dates, names and specifications of all the models.