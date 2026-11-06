Tesla to Reduce Cybertruck Production

Tesla will reduce production of the Cybertruck electric pickup at Gigafactory Texas around the middle of 2027. The reason is the company’s plan to free up production capacity for the Cybercab – a two-seat autonomous vehicle designed for robotaxi services.

“Tesla will reduce Cybertruck production at Gigafactory Texas around the middle of next year to make room for increased Cybercab production,” Elon Musk wrote on X. He did not specify an exact date for the last pickup to be produced, nor did he say whether production would continue elsewhere.

The decision directly concerns the Texas plant, where the Cybertruck is produced. Tesla has not announced another production site for the model, and it is also unclear whether “reducing production” means ending it completely or maintaining a limited production line. The company has not presented a separate detailed plan for the pickup’s future.

The Cybertruck was unveiled in November 2019, and the first deliveries began in November 2023. Tesla initially promised a base price of $39,900 and annual production of 250,000 vehicles. By the time the model reached customers, the base version was significantly more expensive, while subsequent price changes further altered its positioning.

Sales were strongest in 2024, when they reached 38,965 vehicles. In 2025, they fell to approximately 20,000, and the trend is continuing in 2026.

The Cybercab is a two-seat autonomous vehicle without a steering wheel or pedals. Increasing its production is part of Musk’s broader plan to steer Tesla toward autonomous transportation and robotaxi services.

The Cybertruck has also faced several service campaigns and quality-related complaints. The model attracted attention with its angular stainless-steel body, but market interest remained below Tesla’s initial expectations. If production is not moved to another factory, the Cybertruck will have a relatively short production run – less than four years between the start of deliveries and the planned production reduction in 2027. For now, the only confirmed detail is that capacity at Gigafactory Texas will be freed up for the Cybercab.