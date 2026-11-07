Audi Ends A8 Production After 32 Years on the Assembly Line

Audi has ended production of its flagship A8 sedan at its plant in Neckarsulm after 32 years. The last car rolled off the production line at the end of October 2026, bringing an end to production of the model at the facility where it has been assembled since its debut in 1994 одинаг.

“The last A8 rolled off the production line in mid-October,” Audi said. The freed-up production capacity will be used for the A5 models, including the sedan and Avant estate. The end of production did not come suddenly. Audi stopped accepting new orders for the A8 in February 2026, after which customers could only purchase vehicles from existing stock. As a result, the options for customizing the vehicle were limited to versions that had already been produced.

Despite the production halt, the A8 is still present on the US market as a 2027 model.

Audi has not yet brought a definitive end to the A8 name. The company is considering a new generation, which could be introduced by the end of the decade. One option under consideration is the use of an architecture linked to the next-generation Porsche Panamera. Production of the future Panamera is expected to begin around 2030 at Porsche’s plant in Leipzig.

However, the production location and technical concept of the future model have not yet been decided. German business publication Manager Magazin also reports that Audi could develop a luxury sedan for the Chinese market with the involvement of Huawei and one of the local partners, FAW or SAIC. China is one of the few markets where large luxury sedans retain stronger positions compared with Western Europe and the United States. While the future of the A8 remains under discussion, the Q9 serves as Audi’s production flagship. The current A8 generation, known as the D5, has been in production for nine years. The most powerful S8 version features a 4.0-liter V8 engine producing 563 horsepower and 800 Nm of torque, with acceleration to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds.