Maserati Could Revive Two Models This Year

Maserati could bring back the Levante and Quattroporte names with two new concept cars that, according to an unconfirmed report, will be unveiled on December 10 in Modena. The concepts are expected to outline the Italian brand’s future design direction and offer a first glimpse of the next generation of the two models.

So far, Maserati and Stellantis have not officially confirmed either the date or the unveiling itself. The event is expected to take place in Modena, where Maserati’s headquarters are located.

The Levante debuted in 2016 and put Maserati in the large luxury SUV segment. The model competed with the Porsche Cayenne, BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE, but its production ended in 2024 after years of weak sales. The Grecale currently occupies the brand’s smaller SUV segment.

Maserati CEO Santo Ficili has already confirmed that the company plans to return to the E segment, which includes large cars. According to him, the models associated with the Levante and Quattroporte names are expected to bring the brand back to this part of the market.

The bigger change is expected with the Quattroporte. The model’s previous generation was discontinued in 2023, and the next car may not be a traditional four-door sedan.

“In my view, the future Quattroporte is not a sedan. It could be something between a shooting brake and a crossover – a very low and large car,” Ficili said. If the information about the premiere is confirmed, the December concepts will show whether the brand will indeed opt for a more unconventional shape for its future flagship and what the new generation of the Levante will look like.