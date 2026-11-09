The New Kia EV5 Electric SUV Enters the Bulgarian Market with a 4x4 Bonus

The all-new Kia EV5 electric SUV has officially entered the Bulgarian market, expanding the Korean manufacturer’s eco-friendly range and positioning itself between the brand’s more compact offerings and flagship models. The vehicle is built on the Koreans’ dedicated electric vehicle platform and offers technical specifications focused on practicality in everyday use and on long journeys.

At the heart of the powertrain is an 81.4-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion traction battery, providing a maximum range of up to 530 kilometres under the WLTP cycle, depending on the modification. Thanks to its modern high-voltage architecture, the system supports fast DC charging, allowing the battery to restore its capacity from 10 to 80 per cent in approximately 30 minutes under optimal conditions at the charging station.

The model also features Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality, allowing the vehicle to operate as a mobile energy source for powering external electrical appliances, tools or household equipment with an output of up to several kilowatts. The powertrain range includes versions with a single electric motor and front-wheel drive, as well as all-wheel-drive modifications with two electric motors, providing optimal traction in various road conditions.

The body structure has a length optimised for maximum interior space, while the cabin features an all-digital architecture with a panoramic display combining the instrument cluster and infotainment system. The built-in software assistant with artificial intelligence makes it easier to control the main functions through voice commands.

Cabin practicality is enhanced by a luggage compartment with a standard capacity of 566 litres, which can be dramatically increased by fully folding the rear seats, creating a load area of up to two metres in length. Additional convenience comes from the presence of a front luggage compartment (frunk) under the bonnet, designed to store charging cables and smaller accessories.

The official price list for Bulgaria starts at €46,960 for the entry-level front-wheel-drive modification. During its launch campaign in Bulgaria, the importer is offering a bonus that includes the all-wheel-drive system with a second electric motor (4x4) as a gift at no additional cost, which would normally increase the price of the configurations by several thousand euros compared with standard single-axle drive. The first Kia EV5 units are already available to order through the local dealer network.