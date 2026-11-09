BMW Is Considering an 8 Series Successor with a V8 Engine

BMW is considering turning the Vision BMW Alpina concept into a limited-production coupe with a V8 engine. The project has not yet received final approval, but interest from potential customers is encouraging the company to consider such a vehicle. Internal sources describe it as Alpina’s “M1 moment.”

Autocar was the first to report on the possible model, while Motor1 states that BMW is discussing production in small numbers, similar to special cars such as the BMW Skytop. However, there is still no decision on series production.

The Vision BMW Alpina made its debut in May at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este. The vehicle is a large 2+2 coupe with a front-mounted eight-cylinder engine and an interior developed with a strong focus on luxury.

During the presentation of the new BMW i3, Mike Reichgelt, head of the Neue Klasse program, commented on the attention surrounding the concept. According to Motor1, he said that the design had caused “headaches” for the engineers, but acknowledged that customer interest could be sufficient for series production to be considered.

A production coupe would give Alpina its own position within BMW’s lineup. The Vision BMW Alpina is focused more on luxurious travel than on maximum sporting dynamics, while BMW M traditionally focuses on sharper handling and more aggressive behavior.

The new coupe would join the more conventional models that BMW is preparing for the revived brand. The first production Alpina will be based on the BMW 7 Series, with its debut expected in 2027. The limited V8 series would have a significantly more exclusive role.

For now, BMW’s management continues to discuss the project, while the Vision BMW Alpina remains a concept car. If approved, the model could become one of the most important symbols of the new era for the Alpina brand.