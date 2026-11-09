Great Wall Sets Its Sights on NASCAR and IndyCar

Great Wall Motor (GWM) is turning its attention to the American racing series NASCAR and IndyCar. The Chinese manufacturer once again showcased a NASCAR-style prototype during the GWM Car Carnival, after the vehicle was first presented in April at the Beijing Auto Show. The car features a composite-material body and carries solutions typical of racing cars: a large front splitter, a “swan-neck” rear wing, a wide diffuser, twin brake-cooling ducts and side-exit exhaust pipes.

The prototype currently uses a longitudinally mounted V6 engine connected to a plug-in hybrid system. GWM says the concept could be developed into a hybrid V8. The company presents it as “the world’s first NASCAR-style racing car with plug-in hybrid power.”

The technical solutions differ from those of actual NASCAR Cup Series cars. For example, the vehicle on display has aerodynamics that do not fully correspond to the current Gen7 platform used in the championship since 2022.

The more significant clue to GWM’s plans is not the show car itself, but the search for specialists. The company has posted positions for people with experience in technical strategy, research and development roadmaps, aerodynamic packages and vehicle dynamics tuning.

For NASCAR, the job posting specifies knowledge of the Gen7 chassis and a 5.86-liter V8 engine designated as the Coyote. Specialists must also understand real-time telemetry-based racing strategies, as well as compliance with the championship’s technical regulations.

For IndyCar, GWM is seeking experience with twin-turbocharged V6 hybrid engines, powertrain tuning and coordination with the series’ regulations. IndyCar currently uses engines supplied by Chevrolet and Honda.

The interest in circuit racing is also linked to another GWM project. The company is developing a supercar with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine and a hybrid system. It could become the basis for a future GT3 car homologated on the basis of a production model.