Xiaomi is preparing the SU7 Ultra with over 2,000 hp

Xiaomi is preparing the most powerful version of its SU7 Ultra electric sports sedan with the help of HWA – the company associated with the history of AMG and Mercedes’ racing programs. A prototype with an unusually aggressive aerodynamic package was spotted during testing at the Nürburgring, and according to anonymous sources, the goal is for the car to challenge for a new record at the German track.

The project could be equipped with four electric motors and produce more than 2,000 horsepower. The information has not been confirmed by Xiaomi or HWA. The anonymous sources describe the concept as the creation of a car with “unprecedented performance”, intended to make its mark primarily through its lap time.

The filmed car differs from the familiar Xiaomi SU7 Ultra due to its extensive aerodynamic package. Solutions aimed at increasing downforce and improving the management of airflow around the vehicle can be seen across the bodywork.

Work is focused on some of the standard version’s weak points. These include a more aggressive suspension setup, greater negative wheel camber, more powerful brakes and improved brake cooling. The changes also include better heat dissipation from the electric powertrain, as well as control of the hot air around the vehicle.

For now, it is unclear whether HWA is directly involved in developing the upgraded package for the SU7 Ultra, or whether the two companies are preparing an entirely new car. One possibility is for the project to become a standalone flagship model featuring technologies primarily aimed at the track. The other is for it to remain an extreme evolution of the existing SU7 Ultra.