Porsche chief: No effects and showmanship like Tesla

Porsche CEO Michael Leiters made it clear that the German company has no intention of following Tesla’s approach to presenting its new sports cars. At a conference in Berlin, he said that Porsche wanted to “completely distance itself from all kinds of effects and shows” and instead showcase genuine technological solutions.

His comment comes after the simultaneous presentation of two new flagship models on October 15. Tesla showed the new-generation Roadster with a spectacular demonstration in which the car climbed a curved ramp, took off into the air, spun around and landed on its wheels. The new Tesla Roadster was presented almost nine years after the first prototype was shown in 2017. The company has announced several versions, including the Performance with fans to increase traction and the Thrust with rear-mounted cold-gas thrusters.

Mission S follows a different logic. The concept is a mid-engined sports car positioned above the 911. Porsche has not yet revealed the final powertrain, but expectations are for an eight-cylinder engine — either a V8 or a flat-eight engine.

The car is being developed so that it can use both hybrid and conventional internal-combustion powertrains. A manual gearbox is also possible if customer interest is strong enough to justify its production.

Leiters described the response from potential Mission S buyers as “overwhelming.” If approved for series production, the model will mark Porsche’s return to the supercar segment following the end of production of the 918 Spyder in 2015.

The strategy is also linked to Porsche’s efforts to increase the exclusivity and average price of the cars it sells. Rather than pursuing higher volumes, the company wants to sell fewer cars at higher prices amid its financial difficulties and declining sales in China.

Leiters points out that the Mission S and Tesla Roadster are intended for different customers. At the same time, Tesla’s approach has supporters among traditional sports-car manufacturers as well. Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna rated the Roadster’s presentation 10 out of 10.