The Seven Cheapest New Cars in Bulgaria

The free-fall rise in new-car prices in recent years has noticeably narrowed the choice in the lowest price segment, but despite this, the Bulgarian market still offers reasonable options for buyers with limited budgets. The introduction of the single European currency in the country has made direct comparisons between individual offers more transparent than ever. A review of the current price lists of official importers clearly shows that the €15,000 threshold for a standard new passenger car in the M1 category has already been exceeded. At present, the seven most affordable contenders for a Bulgarian buyer’s garage fall within a range of €15,390 to €17,490, offering a surprisingly diverse selection of body styles and drivetrains.

The absolute price champion on the market remains the Dacia Sandero, whose base Essential version with the new TCe 100 petrol turbo engine starts at exactly €15,390 including VAT. Following its recent visual and technological update, the Romanian bestseller looks more mature and offers modern LED lights, as well as a richer set of mandatory safety systems from the entry level. Although buyers of the cheapest version get simpler equipment with an analogue instrument panel and no central multimedia screen, the low maintenance costs and five-year factory warranty make the model a logical favourite among pragmatic drivers.

Just €200 more expensive than the hatchback is the classic Dacia Logan sedan, which starts at €15,590 for the Essential trim level. For this minimal difference in the price list, customers get a significantly more spacious rear row of seats and a huge boot, making the model the most affordable family car in the country. Like its sibling, the updated Logan relies on an economical three-cylinder engine with a manual transmission, while choosing the next equipment level also allows buyers to order the proven dual-fuel Eco-G version with a factory-fitted LPG system, which drastically reduces fuel costs on long journeys.

The surprise in the top three comes from Chinese manufacturer MG, whose compact MG3 hatchback manages to break into the ranking with a promotional price of €15,680 in the importer’s current configurator for the Standard version, while its regular list price is €17,040. Under the bonnet of the entry-level version is a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 115 horsepower, paired with a manual gearbox. The model’s main advantage over its European rivals is its generous standard equipment, including a digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen display and a seven-year warranty designed to reassure more cautious customers.

Fourth place is reserved for the new-generation Citroën C3, which in the entry-level You trim starts at €16,576 for vehicles in stock with the discount included, while the regular price list starts at €17,056. The French model has completely broken with its past and now adopts a modern crossover look with increased ground clearance, powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 100 horsepower. The C3’s major advantage in this budget is its patented Advanced Comfort suspension with progressive hydraulic bump stops, which filters out bumps on Bulgarian roads far more smoothly and confidently than most direct rivals.

In fifth place is the crossover version of the Dacia Sandero, the Sandero Stepway, priced at €16,690 for the entry-level Essential trim. Here, for an additional €1,300 over the standard Sandero, buyers receive not only a higher seating position, roof rails and protective plastic body elements, but also the more powerful dual-fuel Eco-G 120 engine with a factory-fitted LPG system, even in the base configuration. This combination of robust underpinnings, inexpensive fuel and an adventurous appearance explains why the Stepway traditionally generates more interest than the ordinary hatchback.

The sixth position in the ranking belongs to the Korean city car Kia Picanto, whose official price starts at €16,841. Although it is the most compact vehicle in this selection in terms of exterior dimensions, the model compensates for its modest boot with excellent manoeuvrability in heavy traffic, high build quality and the brand’s unrivalled seven-year warranty. The base version relies on a proven naturally aspirated petrol engine that does not impress with motorway performance, but pays off with exceptional reliability and low fuel consumption in urban conditions.

The list of the most affordable new cars in Bulgaria is completed by the Suzuki Swift, which under the current special conditions for vehicles in stock comes down to €17,490 after a €1,500 discount from the standard list price of €18,990. The Japanese hatchback relies on a lightweight 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine producing 81 horsepower and a 12-volt mild-hybrid system that assists acceleration and reduces average fuel consumption to an impressive 4.4 litres per 100 kilometres. Even in the entry-level GL trim, the model comes with generous safety equipment and LED headlights, proving that a reasonable price does not necessarily mean compromising on modern technology.