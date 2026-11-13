The New Audi Nuvolari Will Be the Most Expensive Car in the Brand’s History

The German giant from Ingolstadt is throwing down the gauntlet to the most elite sports-car manufacturers, hinting at the arrival of the most expensive and powerful production car in its entire history.

The ambitious project marks the peak of the brand’s engineering evolution, with a limited global run of just 499 units. Of this exclusive production run, exactly 182 examples will cross the Atlantic to the American market, where each one carries an astronomical price tag of $700,000.

Behind the creation of this unique car is an ambitious strategy aimed directly at collectors and ultra-wealthy high-speed enthusiasts. The model stands out with a radically different design language that breaks with the company’s conservative corporate lines and embraces aerodynamic aggression dictated by purely functional needs.

The heart of the beast is a complex hybrid architecture combining a four-liter petrol engine with two turbochargers. The internal-combustion engine alone produces an impressive 800 horsepower and 730 Nm of torque, while its crankshaft can spin to an incredible 10,000 rpm.

However, the engineers did not stop there, adding three advanced axial-flow electric motors to the petrol-powered heart. Working in synergy, the heavy-duty hybrid system generates an astonishing peak output of 1,001 horsepower, turning the Nuvolari into the German automaker’s undisputed technological leader.

All this power is delivered to all four wheels through a specialized eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, combined with the legendary quattro all-wheel-drive system. Thanks to its substantial horsepower reserve and intelligent torque distribution, the ultra-expensive performance car accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.6 seconds, while its charge toward the horizon only ends when it reaches a top speed of more than 350 km/h.

At the core of the construction is the most advanced ASF space frame, built with extensive use of carbon fibers for maximum strength and reduced weight. The aerodynamic package includes a complex three-stage retractable rear wing, as well as an innovative active system operating on the same principle as the DRS mechanisms used in Formula 1.