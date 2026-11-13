Here are the new cars Honda will offer

The Japanese manufacturer reportedly secretly unveiled an ambitious product strategy to its dealer network in Las Vegas, featuring radical redesigns of key models and the long-awaited revival of an iconic crossover.

The biggest sensation at the closed-door meeting was undoubtedly the decision to bring back the practical Element, whose production was discontinued way back in 2011, but the brand’s management sees new market potential for it.

According to the silhouettes presented, the model’s new incarnation will retain its angular proportions and distinctive rear-hinged doors, with production-line startup scheduled for the second quarter of 2029 as a hybrid adventure SUV.

Conceptually positioned between the CR-V and HR-V models, the reborn favorite among young buyers will offer optional all-wheel drive and substantial capacity, with production expectations of more than 100,000 units annually.

The seventh generation of the CR-V bestseller, meanwhile, is finally saying goodbye to conventional internal-combustion engines, switching entirely to a hybrid range and adopting a much more muscular exterior with an upright front end and ultra-thin light clusters.

Interior changes to the CR-V include an imposing 15.4-inch touchscreen in higher trim levels and relocating the gear selector to the steering column, while sales in the United States are expected to begin as early as next summer.

The wave of updates also affects the Accord sedan, which will receive a comprehensive facelift in the second half of 2027, featuring a futuristic front end aimed at attracting buyers from the entry-level premium segment.

>The pickup range is also evolving, with a more rugged Ridgeline being prepared for 2028, distinguished by an aggressive grille and doors styled after those of market leaders, while a body-on-frame pickup based on Mitsubishi will also appear in certain Asian markets.

The final touch to the future portfolio came in the form of a brief video of the new generation of the three-row Pilot SUV, which embraces futuristic styling with triangular light elements, outlining the new visual language of the Japanese giant.