Volkswagen starts production of the electric ID. Tiguan

Volkswagen has started series production of the electric ID. Tiguan at its plant in Emden, Germany. The first vehicle rolled off the production line on November 12, while the first customer deliveries are scheduled for early 2027. The new model replaces the ID.4 and ID.5, which, according to the data provided, have achieved combined sales of more than 950,000 units since 2021. Volkswagen reports that several thousand pre-orders were placed following the world premiere of the ID. Tiguan in early October.

With the ID. Tiguan, Volkswagen is bringing one of its most recognizable names to its electric lineup. The brand’s CEO, Thomas Schäfer, describes Tiguan as “Volkswagen’s best-selling nameplate in the world.” The new model is part of the company’s shift in strategy, under which electric vehicles are being given established names instead of purely numerical designations.

The electric SUV has a more upright and boxy body than the ID.4. Volkswagen is replacing the hidden door handles with conventional mechanical handles, while physical buttons for key functions are returning to the cabin. A 10-inch digital instrument cluster is positioned in front of the driver, while the central screen measures 15 inches diagonally. A 12-inch display for the passenger is also available as an option.

The ID. Tiguan uses the updated MEB+ electric platform. The base version has rear-wheel drive, a 58 kWh battery and a 140 kW, or 190 hp, electric motor. With the 77 kWh battery, the output of the rear-wheel-drive version reaches 210 kW, equal to 286 hp. The most powerful variant features 4MOTION all-wheel drive and two electric motors. It develops 220 kW, or 299 hp. Depending on the equipment and wheel size, the maximum WLTP range reaches 607 km, while the base version with the 58 kWh battery can travel up to 450 km on a single charge.