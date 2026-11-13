Lamborghini reserves two new names for future models

Lamborghini has filed applications for the Atrevido and Delirio trademarks with the European Union Intellectual Property Office. The names have been applied for passenger cars and other motor vehicles, but the documents do not specify a particular model or production program. Alongside vehicles, the applications cover electronics, scale models, clothing and toys. This is the usual set of categories through which manufacturers protect a name not only for a badge on a car, but also for related products. The application itself, however, does not confirm that Lamborghini is preparing a model bearing either of the two names.

Atrevido means “bold” or “daring” in Spanish. It was also the name of a light-colored, spotted Osborne-breed bull that took part in a bullfight at the Las Ventas arena in Madrid in 1966. The name has already been used within Lamborghini’s orbit—the company’s former design director gave it to a student concept model in 2014.

Delirio means “delirium” in Italian and Spanish. Unlike Atrevido, there is no documented link to a specific bull from a bullfight. In Italian, the word can also describe the state of an audience losing its composure.

The history of Fenomeno and Armero also shows the opposite possibility. The two names were filed simultaneously in April 2025. Fenomeno later became a limited-run car with 30 units produced under the Few-Off program, while Armero was not used for a publicly presented model.

“Very few remain, because the bull must have a good name, sound good in different languages, have a story and not be protected by another brand,” Stephan Winkelmann said about choosing names for future Lamborghini cars.

This logic explains why the Italian brand protects several names before making a public decision on a specific car. At present, Atrevido and Delirio are registered only in the European Union, with no corresponding applications in the United States. Lamborghini has announced neither a model nor a concept, nor a timeframe for using them.