Porsche Mission S Appears at the Nürburgring

The Porsche Mission S concept was filmed at the Nürburgring racetrack less than a month after its world premiere. The footage shows the car being followed by a black Mercedes-Benz van, with equipment visible on its front, likely used for filming. During one of the passes, the van’s side door is open.

The tire squeal and high engine revs characteristic of testing are absent, suggesting that the Mission S’s appearance at the German track was connected with a photo shoot rather than dynamic testing. The car can nevertheless be heard clearly, with the sound resembling that of a V8 engine. Porsche has not confirmed what powertrain lies behind it.

The Mission S was designed as a sports car with a mid-mounted engine and a position above the 911 in Porsche’s lineup. Rumors include a version with a V8 engine, possibly combined with a hybrid system, but this has not been officially confirmed. In its official presentation, Porsche describes the Mission S as a visionary model that shows the brand’s future design direction and outlines a new platform for a super sports car. The concept was presented on October 15 in New York as part of the “Sportwagenschmiede ’35” strategic program. Porsche says the platform is intended for a mid-engine super sports car positioned above the 911.

Interest in the car is considerable, with customers already asking how they can buy it. This does not mean, however, that the Mission S will soon become a production model. Porsche has not given a production timeline and is currently referring to it as a concept that represents the company’s future direction.

“Customer demand will determine what we build on this platform,” says Porsche CEO Michael Leiters.

A future version could receive a manual transmission if enough customers request one. The Mission S’s design draws inspiration from models such as the 911, 959, 917 and GT1, while the interior combines analog gauges with digital displays. Instead of a large central screen, the dashboard adopts a more restrained layout focused on the driver.