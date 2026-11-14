BMW is preparing 10 new models for 2027

BMW is preparing one of its most extensive product offensives in 2027. The plans include new electric vehicles, updated versions of existing models and the first fully electric representatives of BMW M.

Starting with the BMW i1, it could become the brand’s most affordable electric vehicle. The company has officially announced plans for a cheaper compact electric model to be unveiled in 2028, but according to sources familiar with the Bavarian automaker’s plans, its world premiere could take place as early as the second half of 2027.

The i1 is expected to use a dedicated electric platform rather than the architecture of the petrol-powered 1 Series. The versions under discussion include the 20, 30, 30 xDrive and 40, while the range could be expanded with an M50 xDrive. The all-wheel-drive models are expected to feature a second electric motor on the front axle.

BMW will take a different approach with the X1. The petrol-powered model will receive a mid-cycle refresh, while the electric iX1 will likely skip the facelift and move directly to the next generation with a dedicated electric platform. This is expected to bring a longer range and faster charging.

The electric BMW i3 will also receive a practical Touring version. The estate will retain the sedan’s core technology but offer greater cargo capacity. The model will likely be aimed primarily at the European market, with M Performance and M versions also in preparation.

The most significant debut, however, will be the first fully electric BMW M3. The car will feature four electric motors, a dedicated battery, simulated gear shifts and artificial engine sound. Expected output is around 800 horsepower, with sales due to begin later in 2027.

BMW M confirmed this direction back in January. “From 2027, BMW M will enter a new era in the high-performance segment,” said Franciscus van Meel, CEO of BMW M GmbH. The company уточнява, че първите електрически M модели ще използват по един електромотор за всяко колело.

The electric M3 will be followed by a quad-motor X3 M. The new SUV will replace the petrol-powered X3 M, for which BMW is not planning a next generation. The electric model will use a battery with more than 100 kWh of usable capacity and will offer simulated gears and artificial sound.

The coupe-like X4 M will also switch to electric power. Both models will use composite materials based on natural fibres instead of carbon-fibre components. According to BMW, this material reduces production emissions by 40 percent.

BMW will introduce the most substantial update in the 54-year history of the 5 Series. The changes will affect the sedan, estate, electric i5 and M5. The interior is expected to feature a new layout with a large central screen, a projection across the entire width of the windscreen and the removal of the rotary iDrive controller.

The second generation of the X7 will be unveiled alongside a fully electric iX7. The SUV will retain the split headlights and large kidney grille, while the cabin will feature screens, automatic doors and a large display for rear passengers.

An Alpina 7 Series will also appear at the top of the lineup. The model will be positioned between the standard 7 Series and the Rolls-Royce Ghost and will be offered with a V8 engine and an electric version. Alpina will use distinctive 20-spoke wheels, traditional colours and special design elements.