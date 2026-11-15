Why We Must Always Follow the Three-Second Rule

Maintaining a safe distance from the vehicle in front has long ceased to be merely a matter of driving etiquette or basic courtesy. In today’s conditions of dynamic traffic and increasingly strict police enforcement, following the tried-and-tested three-second rule is becoming the most reliable insurance policy against serious accidents and hefty financial penalties.

Road safety experts and statistics from dashcam footage of road accidents are categorical: crashes are rarely the result of pure chance. In almost every case, drivers found responsible had taken their eyes off the road, even for a moment, before the collision. At a speed of 60 km/h, just three seconds of distraction–whether caused by looking at a phone screen or reaching for a bottle of water–means driving nearly 50 metres blind. During that time, the vehicle covers a considerable distance completely beyond the driver’s control, making it critically important to develop the habit of consistently maintaining the time interval.

The method of measuring distance using stationary reference points remains extremely simple and effective. When the vehicle ahead of you passes a fixed roadside object, such as a road sign or utility pole, calmly begin counting: „twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three.“ If your vehicle reaches the same reference point before you finish counting, this is a sure sign that the distance is insufficient and your speed must be adjusted. This approach allows drivers to easily convert metres into time, adapting their reaction to road conditions without having to perform complex calculations.

Besides safety itself, the financial aspect also plays a significant role in driving. With stricter speeding penalties coming into force in recent years, carelessness on the road can cost offenders substantial sums. Exceeding the speed limit results in unpleasant fines which, in serious cases, can reach thousands of roubles or even lead to the temporary suspension of a driving licence. That is precisely why the combination of a proper following distance, attention to road signs and an appropriate speed remains the only right course for every responsible driver seeking an accident-free journey.