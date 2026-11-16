Genuine or aftermarket parts: which are worth it?

When a car needs a new part, the choice is usually between an OEM component and an aftermarket alternative. The difference often goes beyond the logo on the packaging, while the price, compatibility, materials, warranty and the importance of the specific component to safety can completely change the calculation.

OEM is short for Original Equipment Manufacturer. The term refers to parts supplied through the vehicle manufacturer's network and designed to meet its requirements. They are usually intended for a specific model or application, which makes selection and installation easier. This does not necessarily mean that the vehicle manufacturer made the component itself. Companies such as Bosch, Denso and ZF produce components for different brands, and some of them are also sold under their own names. OEM parts usually cost more, but they provide more predictable performance in complex systems.

Aftermarket parts are manufactured by companies outside the vehicle manufacturer's original network. They are designed for specific models, but do not necessarily follow exactly the same specifications as factory-supplied components. Their main advantage is their price. Competition between manufacturers often makes aftermarket solutions more affordable. They may also be easier to find, especially for older cars for which original parts are already difficult to source.

Quality, however, varies considerably. An established manufacturer may offer a component that matches or exceeds the original specifications. An inexpensive product from an unknown manufacturer may use different materials, fail to fit precisely or wear out more quickly. Some aftermarket parts are also developed to improve on the factory design – brake pads, suspension components, exhaust systems and others, for example.

For complex engine and transmission components, the safer choice is usually an OEM part or a product from an established original-equipment supplier. Aftermarket options may be suitable for brakes and suspension, but the manufacturer, specifications and compatibility with the vehicle should be checked.

For bumpers and body panels, it is important to look for certified components, especially when the repair affects structural areas or the management of crash energy. For filters and spark plugs, high-quality aftermarket products are often a reliable alternative. For airbags and electronic safety systems, the choice should be limited to original or explicitly approved parts.

When carrying out a repair, it is advisable to clarify in advance the part's manufacturer, warranty terms and requirements for the specific vehicle. The most expensive option is not necessarily the most suitable, but for components related to safety, verified origin and compatibility are more important than the amount saved.