An External Company Wants to Take Over Tesla Cybertruck Production

Unplugged Performance has offered to take over Cybertruck production from Tesla after the American automaker confirmed that it will keep the electric pickup on the assembly line until the end of next summer. The company, known for its modifications for the model, says it will finance the operation through a consortium of investors. The proposal is for a production license, not the acquisition of the plant or manufacturing equipment. According to Unplugged Performance, Tesla would not need to allocate additional production space, employees or management resources. In return, the company is offering Tesla a licensing fee, as well as revenue from Full Self-Driving features and the Robotaxi network for every vehicle produced.

“We fully support putting the Cybercab first and would be happy to take over the Cybertruck line,” Unplugged Performance said.

The company presents the proposal not only as a way to preserve the pickup, but also as the foundation for several models. The ideas include a seven-seat, three-row CyberSUV and an autonomous CyberCargo truck. Both projects are described as possible derivatives of the Cybertruck platform, although Tesla has not officially unveiled any such production models.

“We believe the project can attract funding because a single production platform serves three markets: existing demand for the pickup, pent-up demand for a seven-seat SUV, and vehicles for the Robotaxi network,” the company said.

Unplugged Performance claims that it already has a team with experience in building the Cybertruck. According to the company, many former Tesla employees have offered to join. The company clarified that its discussions with investors were solely intended to gauge interest and do not constitute an offer to purchase securities or a formal request for funding.

Tesla has not publicly responded to the proposal. For now, the official plan remains to end Cybertruck production after the end of summer 2027, while Unplugged Performance says it will continue to seek investors and specialists in the meantime, although it still has neither a license from Tesla nor any financial commitment to the project.