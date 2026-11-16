Rare 91-year-old Mercedes convertible from the 500/540 K Cabriolet A series, owned by a world-famous musician, socialite and military pilot, seeks its

A true automotive relic from the 1930s, bearing the marks of a bygone golden age and accompanied by a story worthy of a Hollywood screenplay, will become the star attraction at the upcoming RM Sotheby's auction in Arizona in 2027. It is an exceptionally rare Mercedes-Benz 500/540 K Cabriolet A, produced back in 1935 and preserved to this day in the prestigious collection of John Grandaik. Specialists’ preliminary estimates indicate that the price of this 91-year-old masterpiece will fall within the impressive range of $3.75 million to $4.5 million.

The uniqueness of chassis number 105384 dates back to the moment it was built at the German manufacturer’s factory. The car originally left the production line as a standard 500 K Cabriolet A, with just 33 examples of this specific version, featuring an elegant body crafted by the Sindelfingen coachworks, ever produced. Before the car was officially handed over to its first buyer, however, factory engineers installed the larger 5.4-litre supercharged engine under its bonnet—a power unit that, fortunately, has survived in its original form to this day.

The vehicle was delivered to Hamburg on May 25, 1935—fully 17 months before the official debut of the 540 K model in October 1936. This early factory experiment explains the unusual dual designation in the auction catalogue, as the car combines the chassis of the 500 K with the powerful heart of its forthcoming successor, the 540 K.

The list of former owners of this pre-war convertible reads like an encyclopedia of the global elite. The first person to sit behind its wheel was the renowned German violinist, conductor and composer Adolf Busch. The luxurious vehicle later passed into the hands of the eccentric American socialite and jewellery designer Millicent Rogers. Archive photographs from this glamorous period reveal interesting modifications to the car, including a Packard Twelve front bumper and an additional fog lamp.

After the turbulent years of the Second World War, the car’s trail went cold until it was discovered abandoned on a farm near Paris around 1960. The find was made by Dean W. Waage, a captain and fighter pilot in the United States Air Force, while a preserved customs document from 1961 officially confirms the classic car’s transport across the Atlantic to the United States.

At the beginning of the new century, the rare convertible underwent an extensive restoration that returned it to its original factory black finish, while the complex supercharged engine was thoroughly rebuilt by the experts at Reifen-Wagner. The car’s immaculate condition received well-deserved recognition at the highest level when it took third place in its class at the prestigious Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in 2024, before triumphing as the winner of its class at the MODA Miami event a year later.