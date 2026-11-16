Beauty Behind the Wheel of a 44-Ton Truck Breaks Stereotypes and Reaches the Miss England Final

Twenty-seven-year-old Briton Millie Everatt secured a place in the final of one of the most prestigious beauty pageants in the UK at the last moment, causing a real media sensation. Instead of the lifestyle typical of contestants in such events, the young woman spends her days behind the wheel of huge 44-ton trucks, transporting cargo across the country while working on her family farm.

Now, however, she is ready to temporarily trade her heavy-duty boots and high-visibility vest for an elegant dress and high heels as she takes part in the national final of the “Miss England 2026” pageant, held on the stage of Athena in Leicester. This is not her first encounter with the glamorous world of fashion, as in 2022 she already won the title of first runner-up in the regional round. Since this is her final opportunity, due to her age, to compete for the coveted crown and a ticket to the world stage, the ambitious woman has decided to give it her all.

Millie’s main motivation goes far beyond personal ambition and is linked to her desire to shatter the deep-rooted prejudices that the profession of professional driver is reserved exclusively for men. She told the British media that she wants to inspire other women to pursue their dreams, no matter how unconventional they may seem in the eyes of society, and hopes to become the first active farmer to win the prestigious prestigious pageant.

Such an unconventional combination of driving heavy-duty vehicles and competing in the national final of a beauty pageant is unprecedented in the history of British events. With her presence on the catwalk, Everatt is making it unequivocally clear that the modern woman can successfully combine hard physical work, professionalism and graceful femininity, visibly proving that the industry has long outgrown the stereotype of the average man behind the wheel.