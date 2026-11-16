Tesla launches Cybercab sales, but with a small catch

Tesla has started accepting orders for the Cybercab from selected private customers at a base price of $29,990. However, the two-seat robotaxi is not offered as an ordinary vehicle for unrestricted use: the order requires a non-refundable $1,000 deposit, while autonomous driving is tied to a monthly subscription.

“Available only in supported zones. A subscription is required for operation,” Tesla’s message to invited buyers states.

The Autonomy Subscription service costs $299 per month. The first month is included with the purchase, but after that the owner must continue paying to use the autonomous features. The terms allow Tesla to suspend these features if the agreement is breached.

At today’s vehicle price and monthly fee, the Cybercab would cost approximately $65,600 over the first 10 years. The amount includes the vehicle price and 119 paid monthly fees after the included first month.

Tesla plans to make the first deliveries in December this year, with the rollout initially scheduled for Austin, Texas. Early production will be organized at the company’s factory in Austin before expanding to other markets. The Cybercab will be able to operate autonomously only in designated Robotaxi zones. Tesla lists five cities in Texas – Austin, Dallas, Houston, Fort Worth and San Antonio – and three in Florida: Miami, Orlando and Tampa.

The restriction applies even when the vehicle is located in one of these cities. The zones are geographically defined and may be changed, while their actual coverage may be smaller than what is shown on broader marketing maps. This means that a trip to the outskirts of a given city could take the vehicle outside the area where the Cybercab is permitted to drive itself.

Tesla describes the Cybercab as a purpose-built autonomous vehicle that, in its standard configuration, has no steering wheel, accelerator pedal or brake pedal. The cabin has two seats, a 21-inch central touchscreen and space for luggage.

The design is already the subject of a federal review. On September 4, 2026, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration launched an Audit Query into Tesla’s self-certification that the Cybercab complies with federal safety standards. NHTSA is examining the technical data and the way the company justified the compliance of a vehicle without traditional controls. The review does not represent a final finding of noncompliance, but is a procedure for assessing the grounds behind the certification. Meanwhile, Tesla is imposing specific conditions on the purchase: access to a limited service, a mandatory subscription and delivery initially starting only in Austin.