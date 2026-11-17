Volkswagen has teased its most aggressive GTI project to date. Beneath a red cover, a concept car can be seen with a widebody, a huge rear wing and air vents on the hood. The official unveiling is scheduled for November 20, 2026, when the brand will mark 50 years since the GTI badge first appeared.

For now, Volkswagen has not revealed the car’s name and has not confirmed whether it will remain merely a design exercise. No details have been announced about its engine, power output, weight, drivetrain or acceleration. The concept was developed as part of Volkswagen’s in-house training program. Apprentices, designers and engineers worked on the project rather than a specialized concept-car team.

The teaser shows slim headlights connected by a horizontal LED light strip. The solution is reminiscent of the electric ID. GTI Concept unveiled in 2023, but here it is used on a significantly wider and more aggressive body. The wheel arches extend far beyond the silhouette of a standard Golf or Polo. This suggests a wider track and larger wheels. A tall rear wing is fitted at the back, differing substantially from the small spoilers used on conventional sporty hatchbacks. Combined with the vents in the hood, it gives the car an appearance close to that of a racing model.

The brand describes the car as possibly the „wildest Volkswagen ever to wear the GTI badge“. This is the only official description of the project’s character, as technical details are still unavailable. The concept could be an extreme version of a future Golf GTI Clubsport, a Polo-based project or an entirely independent design exercise. Its premiere comes in a year dedicated to GTI’s half-century history. The first Golf GTI was unveiled in 1976, and in 2026 Volkswagen will mark the anniversary with special models and events.

Among them is the 320-horsepower Golf GTI Edition 50, according to the submitted material. It is the most powerful production GTI to date. However, the new concept has not been presented as an attempt to set a power record, but as a demonstration of how far the badge’s visual and aerodynamic concept can be developed.