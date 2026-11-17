The secondary market for electric vehicles is facing a serious economic challenge, as the cost of replacing worn traction batteries after the factory warranty expires often exceeds reasonable limits and makes repairing a used electric vehicle completely pointless. The worrying trend is already being felt acutely in China, where the boom in electric mobility is outpacing the infrastructure for out-of-warranty maintenance. Data from a recent study indicates that nearly 80 percent of used-car dealers in the Asian country categorically refuse to buy electric vehicles more than five years old, precisely because of the high financial risk of costly failures in the energy storage system. At the same time, the residual value of three-year-old electric vehicles has fallen to an average of 45 percent of their original price, whereas in 2023 this figure stood at around 55 percent.

It is precisely this widening gap between the service life of the chassis itself and the durability of the battery pack that Eric Li, founder and chairman of the board of directors of Chinese giant Geely Holding, has highlighted. During a discussion with Nio CEO William Li, held on November 5 as part of the World Internet Conference in the Chinese city of Wuzhen, the Geely executive outlined the realistic but worrying scenario facing owners. According to him, after ten years of faithful service or 200,000 kilometers, the structure of a modern car could easily remain in operation for another five or six years. In practice, however, battery degradation turns continued use of the vehicle into an unaffordable financial burden for the end user.

The calculations at specialized service centers unequivocally confirm Eric Li's words. At the service centers of leading manufacturer CATL in Shanghai, a complete traction battery replacement costs the customer approximately 100,000 yuan, equivalent to around 15,000 US dollars. Even a partial repair of the battery pack requires a substantial budget of between 10,000 and 20,000 yuan, or between 1,500 and 3,000 dollars. Industry experts clarify that these rates are far from fixed and depend directly on the battery's architecture, the specifics of the particular defect, and the technical feasibility of replacing individual components.

The latest batteries built using innovative Cell-to-Pack technology create the most serious headaches for mechanics and owners. With this engineering approach, the individual power cells are integrated directly into the common housing, completely eliminating the traditional intermediate modules. Although this solution provides significantly higher energy density and better range, it makes disassembly and localized repair an extremely complex task. Every service intervention requires not only the replacement of a damaged component, but also the precise restoration of the housing's airtightness, a complete inspection of the cooling system, and software balancing of the new cells with those that are already aging.

Geely's management sees a way out of this technological and financial trap in the widespread adoption of rapid automated battery-swapping systems. Instead of drivers wasting valuable time at charging stations or worrying about out-of-warranty repairs, they can simply replace the depleted pack with a charged one within just a few minutes, while servicing and recycling the worn modules remains the responsibility of specialized centers. To accelerate this process, Geely is actively deepening its partnership with pioneer Nio, which already operates a large-scale infrastructure in this field.

At the end of September, the two companies reached an agreement under which Geely transferred its own battery-swapping subsidiary, Yiyi Power, to Nio Power for 640 million yuan, equivalent to nearly 96 million dollars. As part of the strategic deal, which is still awaiting final approval from regulatory authorities, Geely is acquiring a 30-percent stake in Nio Power. The Chinese automaker is also preparing future models that will be fully compatible with its new partner's swapping stations, although their specific names and market launches are being kept secret for now.

The scale of Nio's network demonstrates that such a business model is already operating under real-world conditions. As of the end of September 2026, the company has 4,126 active battery-swapping stations across China, where more than 125 million successful operations have already been completed. The manufacturer's ambitious plans call for the number of these facilities to grow to an impressive 10,000 locations by 2030, which could prove to be the lifeline for the long-term value of electric vehicles.