Cars whose license plates attract attention with their brevity and exclusivity regularly travel along German motorways. These are short combinations containing only a digit after zero, reserved exclusively for the highest-ranking state officials in the Federal Republic of Germany. Recognizing these distinctive markers allows any observant driver to tell when the car of the chancellor or president is nearby.

According to information from the German publication inFranken, the standard format for license plates in the country consists of a geographic code and a random combination of letters and numbers. The state elite, however, have a special system in which only a zero appears before the hyphen, followed by a digit from one to eight. These short combinations are strictly tied to specific government positions and institutions. The most prestigious plate, 0-1, belongs unequivocally to the federal president, while immediately after it comes 0-2, issued for the official vehicle of the federal chancellor.

An interesting detail of the protocol concerns the cabinet, where only the foreign minister has an individual plate, 0-3. Experts from the kennzeichenwelt website explain that this exception is due to the key representative role played by the chief diplomat during international visits and ceremonial events. The remaining available positions, from 0-4 to 0-8, are distributed among heads of government departments, state secretaries and the head of state protocol.

Germany’s current federal chancellor, Friedrich Merz, uses an official vehicle bearing the second-most significant state plate, even though he holds executive power in his hands. The German leader’s protocol service explains that these prestigious plates are mounted on the bumpers only during official engagements and state events. In everyday life and during routine journeys, state officials use ordinary civilian plates so that they blend inconspicuously into the flow of traffic.

In addition to the unique zero series, Germany’s government vehicle fleet also has another distinctive category bearing the letters BD, an abbreviation of Bundesrepublik Deutschland. These letters are followed by two groups of digits identifying the specific government department. For example, the BD 1 series serves the needs of the Bundestag, BD 2 is assigned to another key institution, BD 3 is used by the Bundesrat, and BD 4 belongs to the Federal Constitutional Court. The Federal Chancellery has the code BD 6, while the Foreign Ministry uses the BD 7 series.

This administrative arrangement is not static and undergoes periodic adjustments, but the rigid hierarchy of the first eight numbers has remained unchanged over the years. Spotting a black official sedan with a 0-2 plate on German territory is a definite sign that the head of the German government is inside.