The former host of Top Gear and The Grand Tour, known for his sharp tongue and unfiltered passion for real cars, decided to personally test Elon Musk’s heavily promoted futuristic project in Texas, but the result proved alarming for his safety. Instead of a technological breakthrough, Clarkson encountered a series of dangerous software anomalies, a complete lack of an adequate response and an absolute inability for human intervention, as the two-seater vehicle is conspicuously devoid of a steering wheel and pedals.

The experiment got off to a difficult start, after the first Cybercab he rented refused even to set off, while its voice assistant stubbornly insisted that the car was already moving towards its destination, forcing Tesla’s team to intervene remotely through the audio system and advise the British star to terminate the journey. The second attempt, however, turned into a genuine road thriller, during which the self-driving computer literally lost its bearings in real-world traffic conditions.

According to Clarkson’s impressions, shared in his authoritative column for The Sunday Times, the machine began braking hard in front of obstacles that simply did not exist on the road, whether invisible sensor ghosts or completely absurd manoeuvres in front of an ordinary shopping trolley crossing the road. Even more troubling was the reckless behaviour of the onboard software, which, according to the journalist’s observations, ran red lights several times, putting the lives of the passengers and other road users at risk.

The horror reached its climax at the end of the route, when the robotaxi categorically refused to stop at its final destination, continuing to circle in search of a mythical “safe place” while conspicuously passing dozens of perfectly suitable parking spots pointed out by the frightened passenger. All of Clarkson’s desperate attempts to issue a stop command or forcibly open the door proved unsuccessful, leaving him trapped for ten minutes in a state of complete helplessness, with no physical means of controlling the vehicle.

Although the British entertainer maintains a formal respect for the Cybercab’s bold futuristic design and Elon Musk’s vision, his unequivocal position is that such an unfinished technological mess has no place on the streets of busy metropolises. Clarkson’s scathing criticism comes amid mounting regulatory pressure in the United States against the American giant’s autonomous systems, whose vehicles are already under the spotlight over dozens of reports of traffic violations and critical situations on the road.