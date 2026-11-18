German Environment Minister Karsten Schneider has admitted that he drives a 13-year-old diesel car in his personal life, despite advocating the transition to electric mobility. „Personally, we drive a 13-year-old diesel. I do not currently need a new car,“ he said in an interview published by the German Environment Ministry. Schneider added that he would choose an electric car the next time he bought one, while according to people close to him, his official vehicle is an electric Audi Q6 e-tron quattro.

Schneider supports providing financial incentives for electric cars instead of a policy based primarily on bans. „The method of banning certain things has in some cases provoked resistance. Electric car sales are being encouraged through incentives, not bans,“ he said.

According to the minister, Germany is providing socially differentiated assistance with the purchase of electric cars, and sales have increased by 75 percent since the programme was introduced. He also pointed to high fuel prices linked to the war with Iran as an additional factor behind the change in consumer behaviour.

Although he personally drives a diesel car, Schneider predicts that internal combustion engines will retreat. „The time will come when the internal combustion engine will be, at most, a hobby. Just as when I work on my old Simson to take a short ride at the weekend,“ he said.

The minister links the future adoption of electric cars to their lower maintenance costs and the driving experience. As an example of more affordable electric mobility, he cited the Volkswagen ID. Polo, which he said could be offered with financing of less than 200 euros per month, including running costs.

„Betting on the old technology will not pay off. The new technology will prevail because of the driving experience and because an electric motor requires far less maintenance than the complex machinery of internal combustion engines,“ Schneider said.