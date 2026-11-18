A well-maintained appearance and the absence of warning lights are not enough to assess a used car. OBD2 electronic diagnostics can reveal data that is not visible during a standard inspection – mileage recorded in different modules, fault codes and engine parameters while driving.

However, this data does not provide a complete guarantee of the vehicle’s condition. In some models, other electronic control units store information about the mileage or the car’s operation. If it differs from the dashboard reading, this is a sign that further clarification is needed, but in itself it does not prove tampering.

“There is no electronic control unit that cannot be manipulated, nor is there a basic reader that can check everything,” experts warn.

When buying a car, it is important to save the diagnostic report before deleting any faults. The absence of recorded faults may mean that the problems were erased immediately before the inspection. The emissions monitors provide an additional clue. The “Not Ready” status indicates that certain automatic checks have not yet been completed. The reason may be that faults were recently erased or the battery was disconnected, but it could also be a repair or insufficient driving under the required conditions.

Electronic results should be compared with the vehicle’s technical inspection history, service invoices, wear on the interior and mechanical parts, as well as with the report from Spain’s road transport authority, DGT. It can be used to check the recorded mileage, technical inspections, number of owners and administrative encumbrances.

During a test drive, the diagnostic device can monitor the engine temperature, turbocharger pressure, fuel-injection corrections and, in diesel vehicles, the parameters of the diesel particulate filter. These indicators can point to problems with the cooling system, turbocharger, fuel system or emissions control system. However, none of them is conclusive proof of proper operation or a fault. “None of these figures is definitive proof that the engine is good or bad,” GarajeIQ notes.

Advanced diagnostics can also access the control units for the airbags, ABS and some of the body electronics. This is particularly important when there are suspicions of an accident or major repair. A warning light being off and the absence of faults do not guarantee that the airbags, pyrotechnic devices and sensors are present and working properly.

A basic OBD2 reader can provide important clues, but it does not necessarily check all systems. In newer vehicles, there are more electronic control units, and access to some of them may be restricted by the manufacturer. Therefore, connecting the device does not mean that the entire vehicle has been diagnosed. Its greatest benefit is to reveal inconsistencies and potential problems that can be investigated before the buyer pays a deposit or signs the deal.