The wheel of time turns inexorably, and Hollywood favorite Leonardo DiCaprio has now turned 52, becoming a true living legend of cinema. Although his name is most often associated with glamorous red carpets and iconic roles, behind the scenes of his personal life lies a rather curious and impressive car collection. Unlike other global stars who fill their garages with flashy supercars, the Oscar winner’s vehicle collection is a perfect balance of raw power, luxury and green technology.

When it comes to his four-wheeled preferences, the actor’s personal choices have always reflected his longstanding commitment to environmental causes. Over the years, paparazzi have caught him behind the wheel of a number of interesting cars, with each vehicle carrying its own story. Among the first notable electric models in his garage is the revolutionary-for-its-time Tesla Roadster, which he has proudly owned since the very beginning. The model was produced between 2008 and 2012, with its construction based on the lightweight and sporty platform of the Lotus Elise.

Another notable hybrid favorite in his collection is the luxurious Fisker Karma, whose keys he personally received as one of the first proud owners in the world. The bold design and innovative powertrain of this car perfectly suit the character of the star, who enjoys combining elegance with care for the environment. The actor’s eco-friendly lineup can also comfortably include the practical Toyota Prius, which, although modest compared with the millions in his bank account, often serves him for discreet city trips away from the lenses of curious photographers.

Despite his green philosophy, at the age of fifty-two Leonardo DiCaprio still does not forgo the pleasure of classic and premium German engineering when circumstances require it. The powerful Audi R8 V10 Plus holds its rightful place in his garage – a true track jewel with a mid-mounted engine that guarantees breathtaking performance.

After filming „The Great Gatsby“, DiCaprio acquired a modern replica of the Duesenberg, the car associated in the film with the luxury of the 1920s. This is not the original rarity from the 1930s, but a new car styled to resemble a classic. It is the only „indulgence“ in a garage where everything else is subject to practicality and environmentalism.

Alongside it, for longer journeys and comfort, the star relies on spacious and dependable SUVs and luxury sedans such as the Porsche Cayenne, Audi Q7, as well as the classic Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Every one of these vehicles proves that a taste for quality automobiles can go hand in hand with responsible thinking about the future of the planet.