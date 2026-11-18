Bulgaria’s economic scene is once again being shaken by ambitious promises of a large-scale industrial comeback, while the new government is holding advanced negotiations with global players from the automotive sector with the aim of ensuring that our country is not merely a market for second-hand goods or a warehouse for small components, but a place where finished vehicles are born.

If we try to look at this situation realistically, we cannot overlook the historical shadow of our previous attempts at domestic car manufacturing, which left behind more disappointments than real achievements. We all remember the failed factory in the village of Bahovitsa near Lovech, where the partnership with Chinese giant Great Wall Motor promised a bright future but ultimately collided head-on with market turmoil, a lack of political predictability and logistical traps, shutting down the assembly lines under the weight of unfulfilled dreams. Then speculation emerged about the completely unknown German-Albanian cars led by Kiril Petkov, but nothing came of that either.

Similar scenarios from the recent past have taught us to be sceptical of bombastic political declarations, because there is usually a chasm of administrative obstacles and a lack of sustainable strategy between polished presentations in ministerial offices and the actual work on the assembly line.

Now, however, the situation is taking on an entirely different flavour with the long-awaited official restart of production at that same factory near Lovech, scheduled to begin operations under the management of Bulgarian Automotive Industry and Great Wall Motor at the beginning of next year. The fact that the assembly lines will start turning again, focusing on modern electric and hybrid models such as the new GWM ORA 5, lays a solid foundation for Bulgaria’s return to the European industrial map. This time, the idea is not simply to put parts together, but to establish a fully-fledged production cycle at a complex covering half a million square metres, designed to retain high added value precisely here, on home soil. But this is a matter of business relations, and politicians do not enter the picture.

The question now is: Will the new government of Rumen Radev manage to attract another carmaker that will produce cars on home soil, or are these yet more speculations on the subject? And will the state authorities be able to provide the stable and predictable business environment that investors need like air, so that yet another high-profile project does not turn into a monument to unfulfilled ambitions?

Minister Pulev is now talking about a new consortium with which negotiations are under way to assemble cars in Bulgaria. If the negotiations with the international conglomerates produce a real result and our country becomes a reliable hub for green mobility, this will bring not only jobs but also that much-needed sense of national confidence of a nation capable of creating high-tech gross domestic product. Bulgaria’s automotive journey has always been thorny and full of unexpected turns, but the present moment may be our last real opportunity to prove that we know how to turn words into iron and rubber.

But which consortium is Pulev talking about? There is no official information on the subject, but we can draw some conclusions.

The government’s intensive diplomatic and economic visits in the Asian direction shed new light on the state’s ambitious plans to transform Bulgaria from a second-hand market into an active production hub for electric vehicles. Against the backdrop of official meetings in the Chinese city of Xiamen and high-level talks with leading industrial figures, including a visit to the production facilities of Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry, the Bulgarian side is purposefully seeking direct investment and high-tech partnerships.

After Pulev visited the production facilities of Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co. – one of the global leaders in the production of buses, electric vehicles and modern solutions for intelligent and autonomous transport, the Bulgarian delegation extended a direct invitation to the Asian giant to explore opportunities to expand its operations in Bulgaria and invest in new industrial zones, with the area around the city of Shumen being mentioned.

A potential partnership with companies of this calibre would open the door to the construction of facilities for assembling electric buses, innovative urban vehicles and high-tech components for green transport in Bulgaria, which, together with the forthcoming reopening of the factory near Lovech, would turn the country into a key logistics and production hub for electric mobility in Southeastern Europe. Or will this too be yet another populist move by the new government!