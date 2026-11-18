In the battle for customers in the world’s largest automotive market, Mercedes-Benz is throwing down the gauntlet to local technology leaders with the debut of the all-new electric VLE minivan, whose official premiere is scheduled for November 27 as part of the Guangzhou Auto Show.

This large seven-seat model, representing the production incarnation of the Vision V concept, aims to reshuffle the balance of power in the luxury family and business people-carrier segment, where brands such as Li Auto, Voyah and Zeekr have long set the rules. While European production began in Spain as early as June, assembly for the Asian region has been entrusted to the Fujian Benz joint venture – a structure bringing together Mercedes-Benz Group, BAIC and Fujian Motor Industry, which has extensive experience with the V-Class and Vito models. The certification process began back in late summer, and everything is now ready for the public debut, although the price list and the start of order-taking remain under wraps.

The Chinese version’s impressive dimensions immediately stand out – its length reaches 5310 millimetres, its width is exactly two metres, and its height extends to 1922 millimetres, with a wheelbase of 3340 millimetres. Depending on the selected equipment level and wheels, which range from 19 to 21 inches, the vehicle’s kerb weight varies between 3030 and 3220 kilograms, while the permissible maximum weight reaches 3780 kilograms. The interior is arranged in a 2+2+3 configuration, offering two luxurious individual armchairs in the second row and a comfortable three-seat bench at the rear. To prevent these imposing dimensions from becoming noticeable when manoeuvring in tight urban conditions, the engineers have integrated rear-wheel steering working in tandem with adaptive air suspension.

Under the sheet metal, customers will be able to choose between two powertrain configurations developed with a focus on smoothness and performance. The entry-level Mercedes-Benz VLE 300 relies on a single ZF electric motor mounted on the rear axle, generating 200 kW or 272 horsepower. The more powerful VLE 400 adds a second unit on the front axle, providing all-wheel drive and a system output of 305 kW, equivalent to 415 horsepower. Both versions draw energy from nickel-manganese-cobalt batteries supplied by the joint venture between CATL and the German group, whose exact capacity, range and charging speed have yet to be announced.

The real challenge facing the Stuttgart-based brand, however, will not be the technical specifications but the harsh market reality in China, where competitors already offer features such as swivelling seats, projection headlights and huge panoramic roofs. Against the backdrop of the new flagships from Li Auto and Voyah, as well as the upcoming Zeekr 009 hybrid, the new VLE’s market success will depend almost entirely on Mercedes-Benz’s ability to offer a competitive price backed by an uncompromising level of standard equipment.