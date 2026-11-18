Finding an affordable and reliable used vehicle with increased ground clearance on the Bulgarian market often turns into a real challenge, but the experience of service specialists shows that certain models on the European and Bulgarian markets can easily surpass the 300,000–400,000-kilometer mark without the need for expensive major repairs, while with strict maintenance, some of them can even reach half a million kilometers.

Among the budget and mainstream crossovers in Europe, the undisputed leader in terms of durability and low maintenance costs is the Dacia Duster. In Bulgaria, this model has proven to be a true workhorse thanks to its simple suspension and durable powertrains, among which the proven naturally aspirated 1.6-liter gasoline engine and the legendary 1.5-liter dCi diesel paired with a manual transmission stand out in particular.

Alongside it is the European urban crossover Renault Captur, whose first generation in the Old Continent shares the same reliable technical foundation with proven engines and an easy-to-service design, provided that the more temperamental early versions with automated manual transmissions are avoided in favor of conventional manual gearboxes.

Among the Japanese used-car offerings in Bulgaria, the clear favorite is the fourth-generation Toyota RAV4, produced since 2013. On the European market, this model is offered with the exceptionally robust 2.0-liter naturally aspirated Valvematic gasoline engine, as well as with proven diesel versions that can effortlessly exceed 400,000 kilometers. Industry specialists point out, however, that on versions equipped with a continuously variable CVT transmission, preventive maintenance or more serious repairs to the gearbox may be required at around 300,000 kilometers, while manual and conventional automatic transmissions demonstrate enviable longevity.

The first generation of the Mazda CX-5, assembled between 2012 and 2017, shows similar durability, and this applies equally to both pre-facelift and facelift versions. For European buyers, the safest choice with this crossover remains the naturally aspirated 2.0- and 2.5-liter Skyactiv-G gasoline engines combined with a six-speed manual or conventional torque-converter automatic transmission, as these configurations have no serious design weaknesses.

The general rule when choosing a used crossover with high remaining service life on the Bulgarian market is to look for examples with proven naturally aspirated engines and traditional, simple transmissions instead of modern small-displacement turbocharged engines. In addition, regular engine-oil changes every 7,000 to 8,000 kilometers, instead of the 15,000 kilometers prescribed by manufacturers, as well as mandatory thorough diagnostics of the cylinders and suspension before purchase, are the key to trouble-free operation for hundreds of thousands of kilometers to come. And you can see HERE what examples of these models are being sold in Bulgaria and at what prices.