One of the most iconic and priceless racing cars in world history is preparing to change hands after auction house Mecum Auctions announced that it will offer the unique 1964 Shelby 427 Cobra, known among connoisseurs by the nickname Flip-Top, at auction in early 2027, with its expected price exceeding a staggering $25 million.

This exceptional roadster is a true relic not only because of its astronomical value, but also because it is one of just two Cobra examples built directly on American soil by the Shelby American team. After making its debut in the legendary 12 Hours of Sebring race in 1964, the car came into the hands of the renowned driver and engineer Ken Miles, under whose direction it underwent a radical transformation. The chassis was lengthened by 76 millimeters, the suspension received entirely new components, and a lightweight aluminum body with huge folding panels was fitted over the frame, providing instant access to the mechanical components in a design reminiscent of the racing Shelby Daytona Coupe – an engineering solution that in fact gave rise to the nickname Flip-Top.

Under the hood of this engineering masterpiece beats an all-aluminum seven-liter Ford V8 engine with a displacement of 427 cubic inches, generating more than 500 horsepower, which is delivered to the rear wheels through a four-speed manual transmission. Combined with a curb weight of just 816 kilograms, this power provides a power-to-weight ratio that commands respect even by modern track standards. It was precisely this car’s impressive performance during the Nassau Speed Week races in the Bahamas against rivals such as the Ford GT40 and Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport that prompted the American automaker’s management to make the fateful decision to install the same 427-cubic-inch engine in the GT40 model, ultimately leading to the historic 1-2-3 victory over Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966.

The enormous collector value of this particular example is further enhanced by its incredible authenticity, as unlike most racing machines from the 1960s, which underwent countless engine and component changes, this roadster has retained its original chassis, V8 engine, and suspension components. After the end of its active racing career, the car underwent a meticulous restoration by the specialists at Legendary Motorcar to its full 1964 racing specification, while its odometer shows just 4,096 miles, or approximately 6,592 kilometers.

Although the expected price of more than $25 million places this car in a league of its own, far above the model’s standard market levels, where 1965 and 1966 examples change hands for between two and three million dollars, the figure still falls short of the absolute record for the marque. The bar was raised exceptionally high in August 2026, when Carroll Shelby’s personal 1964 Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe sold for a colossal $42.905 million.