The next Nissan GT-R could feature round headlights – a styling element associated with the earliest generations of the Skyline GT-R. The hint came from Matthew Weaver, who has been the Japanese manufacturer’s global head of design since October 1.

In an interview with Japanese publication Best Car, Weaver was asked about the future of the sports model. His answer was brief: “If we make an R36, it will have round headlights. That’s all I can say for now.”

The statement does not represent an official unveiling of the car and does not reveal when the production model will be shown. However, it provides the first specific indication of the design of the R36, which Nissan is already working on. The round headlights are a direct reference to the model’s history. The first Skyline GT-R from the C10 generation, introduced in 1969, used four round headlights. The same solution was also featured on the Kenmeri GT-R, which appeared in 1972.

Later generations moved away from this layout. The R32, R33 and R34 received more angular lighting signatures, while the latest R35 uses vertically arranged, elongated headlights. The Nissan Hyper Force concept, unveiled in 2023, also proposed a different direction with almost square lights set deep into the bodywork.

Weaver is not an outsider to the project. The British designer was involved in shaping the R35, including the distinctive curve of its rear pillar. He succeeded Alfonso Albaisa as Nissan’s chief designer. The design hint comes after confirmation from Chief Executive Officer Ivan Espinosa that development of a new GT-R has already begun.

“Yes, we will work – in fact, we are already working – on the GT-R. I can’t share many details, but the GT-R will arrive with the confidence and qualities it has always had, because it is an icon of the company and, even more so, an icon of the automotive industry.”

An internal-combustion engine is expected to be combined with electrification, but there is still no confirmed information on whether the company will retain the familiar twin-turbo V6.

Production of the R35 ended in August 2025 after a 17-year life cycle. Nissan has not announced a timetable for the R36’s debut, and the information available so far does not suggest that the model will be presented in the near future.