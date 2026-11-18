The Volkswagen Group earns an average of just €12 per car sold, while Mercedes-Benz reaches €4,198. This means that around 350 Volkswagen cars are needed to achieve the profit generated by one Mercedes-Benz when comparing the two figures.

The data is part of an analysis by the Center for Automotive Management (CAM), which compares the financial performance of 21 car manufacturers for the period from January to September 2026. The sector’s revenue-weighted average operating margin fell from 4.0% to 3.6%, while total operating EBIT profit declined by 11% to €60.4 billion. Revenue decreased by 1.9%, and 14 of the 21 companies reported a lower margin.

Volkswagen’s operating margin fell from 2.3% to around 0.03%. The main reason is extraordinary expenses of approximately €8.7 billion, including a €6.4 billion write-down of Porsche’s value. CAM calculates that without these one-off effects, the group’s margin would have been around 3.8%.

According to the analysis, the result shows real pressure on Volkswagen’s cost structure and profitability, but the reported near-zero margin was further reduced by the extraordinary payments. The group is also facing lower revenue from electric vehicles compared with cars powered by internal combustion engines, despite increasing its market share in electric models.

Mercedes-Benz leads in operating profit per car at €4,198, up 31% year on year. CAM notes, however, that operating profit at its passenger-car division fell by around 56%, with the group’s overall result supported by its light commercial vehicle business and financial services.

BMW ranks second with €3,059 per car, despite its margin declining by 32%. The average profit per car for all manufacturers in the sample fell from €1,409 to €1,363.

Among the Chinese companies, BYD reported an operating margin of 4.8%, while Chery recorded 7.6%. Geely and SAIC generate around €700 in operating profit per car. CAM attributes the better results of some Chinese manufacturers to their export focus, despite tariffs in Europe.

Suzuki has the highest margin among all the companies analyzed, at 9.3%, followed by Chery at 7.6% and Toyota at 7.0%. Tesla reaches 2.6% and €1,335 per car, Stellantis 0.9% and €250, while Hyundai-Kia posts 6.3%.

“When profit declines almost six times faster than revenue, this is a warning signal for the sector,” says CAM Director Prof. Dr. Stefan Bratzel. In his view, investments in electrification, software and artificial intelligence must translate into benefits for customers that they are willing to pay for.