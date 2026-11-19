Toyota has officially unveiled its new Corolla Deck pickup truck, developed on the basis of the Corolla Cross. The model will be produced in Brazil and will be destined for markets in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The premiere took place at the opening of Toyota’s new factory in Sorocaba, São Paulo state. The plant, named Sorocaba 2, will produce the Corolla Deck and is the Japanese company’s first new production facility in Brazil from which an entirely new model will roll off the line.

Toyota has not yet announced all of the pickup’s technical specifications. At the presentation, however, an XRX version bearing the HEV designation was shown, pointing to the use of the hybrid system from the Corolla sedan and Corolla Cross.

It combines a 1.8-liter naturally aspirated engine, an electric motor and a battery with a capacity of 1.3 kWh. In the sedan and SUV, the system produces a combined 122 hp, works with an e-CVT automatic transmission and sends power to the front wheels. For now, Toyota has not confirmed whether the Corolla Deck will use exactly the same configuration.

Externally, the pickup retains its visible connection to the Corolla Cross, but has its own design. The most distinctive element is the wide horizontal trim in the front grille, similar to the solution used on the Toyota Frontlander – the Chinese version of the Corolla Cross.

The vehicle shown has independent rear suspension, as used by the Corolla sedan. This distinguishes it from the Corolla Cross, which is equipped with a rear torsion beam.

The entire production process will be carried out at the new factory – from stamping and body manufacturing to painting and final assembly. The facility is also prepared for the production of flex-fuel hybrid vehicles.

Production of the Corolla, Corolla Cross, Yaris Cross and future Corolla Deck will be concentrated at the Sorocaba complex. The new pickup will put Toyota in the segment where the Fiat Toro and Renault Niagara are already present, while new models such as the BYD Mako and Volkswagen Tukan are also expected to enter. Production of the Corolla Deck is scheduled to begin in 2027 Toyota has not yet announced the price, full equipment list or final technical specifications of the model.