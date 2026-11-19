This large-scale move in the battle for dominance in the premium segment can hardly come as a surprise to observers, after it became clear that BMW is preparing to launch the acquired Alpina brand in India as early as next year. According to Reuters, citing sources familiar with the group’s plans, the new brand will target the subcontinent’s affluent clientele directly. Rather than remaining just another niche line, Alpina will enter the local market as a standalone brand, which in itself speaks volumes about Munich’s serious ambitions.

The Indian market has long been more than just an intriguing exotic destination for car manufacturers. It is a market of growing importance, where BMW is already recording sales growth that outpaces the overall market trend. The problem is that Mercedes-Benz maintains its lead in the luxury segment and is becoming increasingly difficult to catch, while the gap between the two calls for unconventional solutions. In addition, the appetites of affluent buyers there are growing faster than overall demand, and more and more people are turning away from mainstream premium models in favor of more individual executions. The success of Mercedes-Maybach is a vivid example of this trend, showing that India’s wealthy customers are willing to pay for greater exclusivity and a more distinctive character.

The internal logic of BMW’s product range appears highly pragmatic and measured. With the arrival of Alpina, the Bavarians want to close the noticeable gap between familiar models such as the X1 and 3 Series on the one hand and the top-end Rolls-Royce on the other. In practice, the group’s portfolio has so far lacked precisely this intermediate yet strongly defined luxury tier—one that offers a more refined character without reaching the ultra-expensive league of the British aristocratic brand. In this way, the company aims to attract buyers looking for something beyond the standard Bavarian sporting spirit but who have not yet reached the absolute pinnacle.

Preparations are already under way with concrete steps, although the official details are being kept under wraps. Alpina is planned to launch in ten Indian cities, suggesting a focused yet ambitious start in the key economic centers. At the same time, BMW is already looking for a specialist for a position related to its dealer-network development strategy, with responsibilities including the selection of sales partners and an in-depth analysis of the competition. Clearly, Munich is leaving nothing to chance and wants the showrooms prepared down to the last detail before the first deliveries.

An important external factor also enters the picture here, one that could give European manufacturers greater freedom to act. Negotiations on a trade agreement between India and the European Union are nearing completion, and the expected reduction in duties on luxury cars would remove a significant financial burden from imported brands. Still, it is worth keeping our feet firmly on the ground and looking at the real scale of the market: in 2025, luxury models are expected to account for just over 1% of total passenger-car sales in India, in a market of around 4.4 million vehicles. Although this share may look modest on paper, in absolute terms and given such growth rates, no serious player wants to miss out on it.