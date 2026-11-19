When an internal document leaks from strictly guarded corporate folders, the automotive world is shaken, and in KIA’s case, the brand’s plans through 2029 have become known. The information comes from a document prepared by the company’s employment committee, which lists the future models and the plants where they will be produced. And what has been revealed is impressive—from a hydrogen-powered minivan and a new-generation crossover to an all-electric model in the mid-size segment!

The most intriguing detail on the entire list is the hydrogen-powered version of the Carnival, whose market launch is scheduled for 2029. If the idea reaches series production, this will be KIA’s first production model with fuel cells, relying on technologies from Hyundai Motor Group and, more specifically, solutions from the new Hyundai Nexo, while assembly is planned at the Gwangmyeong plant. At the same time, the new generation of the Carnival, codenamed KA5, is expected to enter production in 2028. It is already accumulating test miles with the bodywork of the current model and is expected to be offered with a hybrid version as well.

Changes are also expected among the crossovers, with the all-new KIA Sorento set to enter production at the Hwaseong plant in 2028. Until recently, it was believed that the current model would receive another facelift, but the documents point to a complete generational change, including a hybrid variant. The Sorento remains a cornerstone of the brand in its home market, with more than 100,000 units sold in South Korea in 2025. Meanwhile, Gwangju is preparing the previously unannounced electric SUV designated as the EV7. One of the reports links its production to 2029, although its technical specifications, platform and battery capacity have yet to be revealed. The same facility is also expected to launch an updated commercial KIA Bongo in 2028.

The picture is completed by an expansion of the family surrounding the body-on-frame KIA Tasman pickup, which is already sold in Bulgaria. Modernization, new variants and a potential full-size SUV based on it are being considered, although no specific launch date has been given. On the industrial front, the leaked data also point to the redirection of the Hanam plant from large buses to military equipment, as well as planned investments of around 3 trillion won (approximately just over €2 billion) in future programs through 2029. However, KIA has not yet officially confirmed the circulated schedule, so the timelines for the hydrogen Carnival, EV7 and the other projects remain subject to change.