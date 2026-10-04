Business demands change in electricity compensation

Business demands that the Council of Ministers review the mechanism for electricity compensation for non-household consumers. The reason is the decision to pay the benefits for the period until June 30, 2027 in a single payment after the end of the 10-month program, instead of being calculated and paid every month.

The change affects not only businesses, but also hospitals, schools, administrations and cultural institutions. According to the business, the postponement of payments may put pressure on the financial stability of end users.

Compensation will be calculated after the end of the period

The Council of Ministers adopted the program to support non-household end customers for the period from September 1, 2026 to June 30, 2027. The compensation is calculated based on the difference between the average price of the “Day Ahead“ segment of the Bulgarian Independent Energy Exchange and the base value of 122.71 euros per megawatt-hour excluding VAT.

The maximum amount of compensation is up to 80% of this difference. The specific percentage will be determined after the end of the 10-month period, depending on the available funds. The payment will be made once after the end of the program, which is scheduled to take place after June 30, 2027.

Interim advance support is provided only for the months in which the average exchange price exceeded 180 euros per megawatt-hour. Thus, consumers may be left without current compensation at prices above the base threshold, but below the specified intermediate ceiling.

Business warns of liquidity risk

The Chairman of the Economic Chamber Dobri Mitrev told the Bulgarian National Radio that the expected prices during the winter months are close to the threshold for intermediate support.

„We can expect the futures on the energy exchanges in December-January to be above 175 euros as electricity prices, which is very close to the intermediate ceiling they have set, of 180 euros. And the possibility that Bulgarian enterprises and not only them will fall into a liquidity hole“.

According to him, in such a scenario, enterprises and other non-household consumers will have to cover their current electricity costs without receiving compensation in the same period.

Businesses are demanding a working meeting with representatives of the Ministry of Energy. The request is to review the procedure and deadlines for paying energy compensation during the current period.

Sources: Bulgarian National Radio