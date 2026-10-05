IndiGo hikes fuel surcharges on flights in India

Indian airline IndiGo will hike fuel surcharges on domestic and international flights as the price of jet fuel continues to rise. For domestic routes, the surcharges will range from 375 to 1,300 rupees and for international routes, between 1,000 and 10,000 rupees, Reuters reported.

At the agency's exchange rate of 96.2850 rupees to the dollar, this translates to roughly between $3.89 and $13.50 for a domestic flight and between $10.39 and $103.86 for an international route. The fee is added to the ticket price, with the exact amount depending on the type of route.

Reuters did not specify when the new rates will come into effect, nor did it publish a full breakdown by distance and destination. It was also not specified whether the changes will apply only to new bookings, as with previous IndiGo adjustments.

New increase after April changes

This is another change to IndiGo's fees in 2026. In April, the airline set domestic fuel surcharges between 275 and 950 rupees per sector, and international ones between 900 and 10,000 rupees. Thus, the new minimum amount for a domestic route increases by 100 rupees, and the maximum - by 350 rupees. The cap on international flights remains at Rs 10,000.

In March, IndiGo introduced a separate fuel surcharge for domestic and international flights due to a sharp rise in fuel prices amid tensions in the Middle East. In April, the company said that fully recouping the higher costs would require a significant increase in fares.

Higher costs for airlines

“We have passed on a relatively smaller amount to customers,” IndiGo said at the time, explaining that the aim was to limit the burden on passengers.

Jet fuel is one of the major costs for airlines. The fuel surcharge hike could increase the final ticket price for passengers if it is included in new bookings.

The next important information for travelers is the effective date and detailed fare by route. As of Reuters' report, IndiGo had not made these details public.