Pay with Visa from Fibank and you can go to the Dominican Republic

From today, Fibank (First Investment Bank) and Visa are launching a new promotional campaign that turns everyday payments with a debit or credit card into a chance for a new exotic experience. For 12 weeks, Fibank clients will be able to win a luxury Samsonite suitcase, and one of the participants will receive the grand prize - an all-inclusive vacation for two in the Dominican Republic.

The campaign runs from October 5 to December 27, 2026, and holders of Visa credit and debit cards issued by Fibank before the start of the campaign can participate. For each payment with a physical Visa card, the customer receives 1 point, and payment with a digital Visa card brings 2 points.

The campaign is divided into 12 weekly periods. Each customer who collects 10 points with a Visa card within the relevant week is automatically entered into the draw for one of the weekly prizes. Two Samsonite suitcases will be given away each week, or a total of 24 for the entire campaign period.

The grand prize is an all-inclusive vacation for two in the Dominican Republic, including 7 nights in a 5-star hotel, round-trip airfare and airport transfers.

To participate in the grand prize draw, the customer must have collected a minimum of 100 points with one card during the campaign and have generated a turnover of at least 1,000 euros with it.

With the new campaign, Fibank and Visa want to encourage customers to see for themselves the convenience and benefits of actively using their cards in their everyday lives. Shopping, dinner, booking or just a morning coffee on the way to work - each payment can be another step towards a new great trip.