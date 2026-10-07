World Banks Continue to Stockpile Gold

Global central banks purchased 39 tons of gold in August 2026, according to data from the World Gold Council (WGC).

Global central banks continued to increase their gold reserves in August 2026. Large and regular buyers of gold remained active in 2026. On an annual basis, central banks reported a total purchase volume of 170 tons.

The most active buyers in August were the central banks of China (+20 tons), Poland (+8 tons) and Uzbekistan (+8 tons). Other significant buyers are Kazakhstan (+7 tons), Turkey (+3 tons) and the Czech Republic (+2 tons).

In addition, the WGC report notes that sellers this month were Russia (6 tons) and Jordan (3 tons).