Wealthy Investors Cite Interest Rates as Biggest Risk

Interest rates and yields are the biggest risk to global economic growth, according to wealthy investors and family businesses surveyed by Deutsche Bank. 37% of respondents ranked this factor first, ahead of inflation and risks related to artificial intelligence.

The survey was conducted during the Emerging Markets Family Office Forum 2026 in Singapore, which brought together about 200 representatives of family offices and wealthy individuals. Inflation was cited as the biggest threat to growth by 23% of respondents, while risks related to artificial intelligence received 17% of responses.

Asia leads in expected geopolitical stability

Asia was identified by 73% of respondents as the most stable geopolitical region over the next 12 months. The United States was in second place with 14%. The United Kingdom and Europe received 6% each, Latin America was cited by 4%, and the Middle East by 2% of respondents.

The results show that investors view Asia not only as an important economic hub, but also as a region with a more predictable geopolitical environment in the short term. However, the 73% share reflects the sentiment of the forum participants, not an assessment of all global investors.

Singapore is establishing itself as a wealth management hub

“International families and their family offices are looking for stability, risk-mitigation strategies and global connectivity. Singapore has become one of the clear favorites among global wealth management hubs in this changing environment“, said Marco Pagliara, head of emerging markets at Deutsche Bank Private Banking.

Deutsche Bank Private Banking managed 732 billion euros as of June 30, or about $819.77 billion at the exchange rate quoted in the article. The bank offers wealth management services through 14 centers around the world.

Sources: reuters.com, investing.com, malaysia.news.yahoo.com