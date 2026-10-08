Fibank offers a consumer loan with a promotional interest rate of 4.99

Fibank (First Investment Bank) offers promotional terms on its standard consumer loan with an interest rate of 4.99%. The offer is valid for requests submitted online until December 31, 2026.

The entire process - from applying and signing the contract to disbursing the funds - can be completed entirely online, and the funds can be received within minutes. The loan amount is up to 50,000 euros, and the repayment term is up to 10 years. It is provided without a guarantor and only against an ID card, and no fee is due when applying online.

The funds can be used to consolidate existing obligations, as well as for various life plans and needs - purchase of furniture and equipment, repairs, training, excursions and vacations, treatment, family events or meeting unforeseen expenses.

Upon approval of the loan, Fibank also offers additional options - a pre-approved credit card without an annual maintenance fee. Customers can also benefit from protection against unforeseen life events with the “Peace with FiHealth“ insurance.

The campaign is part of Fibank's effort to offer more accessible and convenient financing solutions, combined with the possibility of the entire process being carried out remotely.

More information about the consumer loan and its terms can be found on the Fibank's website.