With investments of 5 million euros, Electrohold is modernizing the electricity distribution network in Pleven district in 2026.

The renewal of the electricity infrastructure, the modernization and digitalization of the network in order to increase the reliability of electricity supply were among the main topics of a working meeting today of Electrohold's management with the regional governor Ivan Petkov and mayors of municipalities in Pleven district.

„Part of the network in the district was built in conditions very different from today. Consumption is changing, the use of electricity for transport, heating and cooling is increasing. More and more renewable energy producers and storage systems are joining. At the same time, extreme weather events are becoming more frequent - heavy snow, strong winds, floods, high temperatures. All this requires serious investments in the network to achieve higher monitoring and management capabilities of the facilities. That is why this year we have secured investments of 5 million euros for the electricity distribution network in the Pleven region“, said Eng. Radoslav Tsvetkov, Executive Director of ERM West, part of the Electrohold group.

In 2026, ERM West invested 1.8 million euros for new facilities, reconstruction and automation of medium and low voltage networks in the region. Another 1.5 million euros are planned for smart meters and removal of electricity meters. For the second consecutive year, the company provides nearly 2 million euros for facilities for connecting consumers and producers of electricity to the network in the Pleven region.

During the meeting, Eng. Viktor Stanchev, Chief Operating Officer of ERM West, introduced the local authorities to the company's significant projects in the region. Among them are new cable and overhead power lines for 670,000 euros in the municipalities of Pleven, Cherven Bryag, Dolni Dabnik and Knezha; new transformer stations worth 430,000 euros in the municipality of Pleven; reconstruction of a low-voltage network in the municipalities of Pleven, Levski, Nikopol and Gulyantsi for 133,000 euros. The activities carried out on the medium and low-voltage power distribution network significantly increased the reliability of the power supply and provided an opportunity for faster localization and elimination of accidents, noted Viktor Stanchev.

During the meeting, the trend of increasing the population of a certain type of pigeon in the Pleven region and the change in their seasonal habitats, which has an impact on the operation of the power lines, was also discussed. An agreement was reached between the management of ERM West and representatives of local authorities for cooperation in pruning vegetation around power lines in settlements and for restoring sidewalks after repairs.

The meeting in Pleven is part of Electrohold's communication with representatives of local authorities in Western Bulgaria. The goal is to discuss specific needs of settlements and opportunities for deepening cooperation with municipalities and regional administrations.